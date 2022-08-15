Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich „Kursexplosion" gleich zu Wochenbeginn: Folgt nach dieser Meldung komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKJF ISIN: US86800U1043 Ticker-Symbol: MS5 
Tradegate
15.08.22
16:09 Uhr
63,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,78 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,5066,0018:01
PR Newswire
15.08.2022 | 15:10
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Media Alert: Supermicro's 3rd Annual Open Storage Summit

Supermicro Brings Together Kioxia, Solidigm, Broadcom, and Other Leading Industry Experts to Discuss the Latest in Storage Technologies and Innovative Solutions for a Wide Range of Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 17 through September 7, 2022, the 3rd Annual Supermicro Open Storage Summit will be open for audiences to engage in one of the industry's leading online storage conferences. The event brings together server storage technology and data center application professionals to discuss the disruptive new technologies shaping the future of the enterprise, data center, and hybrid cloud storage. This year's summit, entitled: Innovations in Storage Performance, with partners including industry pioneers AMD, Broadcom, Intel, Kioxia, Nutanix, NVIDIA, OSNexus, Qumulo, and Solidigm, who will share their visions for the future of storage and also discuss how new technologies are bringing fresh opportunities and challenges to the storage world.

What: Supermicro 3rd Annual Open Storage Summit 2022

Where: Virtual

When: August 17 to September 7, 2022

Storage Summit Keynote Roundtable - Storage Hardware Innovation - Driving the Way We Store Data. Participants: Supermicro, Kioxia, Solidigm, Broadcom

  • August 17, 2022 - North America/EMEA -10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST
  • August 18, 2022 - Asia-Pacific - 10:00 AM GMT+8

Storage for a Digital Workspace World. Participants: Supermicro, Nutanix

  • August 23, 2022 - North America/EMEA -10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST
  • August 24, 2022- Asia-Pacific - 10:00 AM GMT+8

Storage Intelligence for Data Growth: Collaborating on Hardware and Software for a more Flexible SDS. Participants: Supermicro, Qumulo, AMD

  • August 25, 2022 - North America/EMEA -10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST
  • August 26, 2022- Asia-Pacific -10:00 AM GMT+8

The Unstoppable Rise of Disaggregated Storage Solutions. Participant: Supermicro

  • August 30, 2022 - North America/EMEA -10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST
  • August 31, 2022- Asia-Pacific -10:00 AM GMT+8

Feeding the Data-Hungry GPU Beast. Participants: Supermicro and NVIDIA

  • September 1, 2022 - North America/EMEA -10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST
  • September 2, 2022- Asia-Pacific - 10:00 AM GMT+8

Orchestrating Open-Source Storage Solution for More Efficient IT. Participants: Supermicro, OSNexus

  • September 7, 2022 - North America/EMEA -10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST
  • September 8, 2022- Asia-Pacific -10:00 AM GMT+8

Registration is available, and additional information is located at https://whitepapers.theregister.com/summit/supermicro_open_storage_summit_2022?td=mediaalert

All sessions and information will remain available online for one year.

About Supermicro

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.