

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar depreciated against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as weak economic data from China sent oil prices lower.



Crude for October delivery dropped $4.40 to 93.75 per barrel.



The loonie fell to nearly a 2-week low of 102.59 against the yen and a 4-day low of 1.3210 against the euro, off an early high of 104.56 and a 6-day high of 1.3093, respectively.



Against the greenback, the loonie was down at a 1-week low of 1.2934.



The next possible support for the Canadian currency is seen around 98.00 against the yen, 1.34 against the euro and 1.32 against the greenback.







