The global FPC market is expected to reach an estimated $24.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027.

The future of the global flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripheral, telecommunication, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and aerospace and defense industries.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for FPC in the telecommunication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include miniaturization of electronic devices and growing demand for low loss/high speed PCBs.

In this market, telecommunication is the largest end use industry, whereas multilayer FPC is the largest market technology segment.

The analyst forecasts that multi-layer will remain the largest technology type due to increasing demand in the automotive and telecommunication industries. The rigid-flex substrate segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for smartphone and display applications.

Telecommunication will remain the largest end use industry, supported by increasing demand for smartphones, data storage, 5G technology, and network solution sectors. The medical end use market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because it will witness increasing demand for portable, wireless, and more complex electronic assemblies.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing ADAS and vehicle safety features in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for FPC in this region.

Some of the flexible printed circuit board companies profiled in this report include NOK Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology, Sumitomo, Flexium Interconnect, Fujikura, Nitto Denko, Compeq Manufacturing, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron, and Young Poong Electronics.

Features of the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market

Market Size Estimates: Flexible printed circuit board market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million square meter)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Flexible printed circuit board market size by various segments, such as end use industry, technology, laminate material type, and raw material usage, in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Flexible printed circuit board market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in various end use industries, technologies, laminate material types, and raw material usages, and regions, for the flexible printed circuit board market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the flexible printed circuit board market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2016 to 2027

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2016-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

3.2: Global FPC Market Trends (2016-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

3.3: Global FPC Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Computers/Peripherals

3.3.2: Automotive

3.3.3: Telecommunications

3.3.3.1: Mobile Phones

3.3.3.2: Others

3.3.4: Consumer Electronics

3.3.5: Medical

3.3.6: Military/Aerospace

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global FPC Market by Technology

3.4.1: Single-Sided FPC

3.4.2: Double-Sided FPC

3.4.3: Multi-Layer FPC

3.4.4: Rigid-Flex FPC

3.5: FPC Market by Material Type

3.5.1: Polyimide

3.5.2: Polyester and Others

3.6: FPC Market by Raw Material Usage

3.6.1: Polyimide Films

3.6.2: Polyester and Other Films

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2016 to 2027

4.1: Global FPC Market by Region

4.2: North American FPC Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry

4.2.2: Market by Technology

4.2.3: The US FPC Market

4.2.4: The Canadian FPC Market

4.2.5: The Mexican FPC Market

4.3: European FPC Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry

4.3.2: Market by Technology

4.3.3: German FPC Market

4.3.4: United Kingdom FPC Market

4.3.5: French FPC Market

4.4: APAC FPC Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry

4.4.2: Market by Technology

4.4.3: Chinese FPC Market

4.4.4: Japanese FPC Market

4.4.5: Taiwanese FPC Market

4.4.6: South Korean FPC Market

4.5: ROW FPC Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry

4.5.2: Market by Technology

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global FPC Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global FPC Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global FPC Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global FPC Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global FPC Market

6.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global FPC Industry

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

NOK Corporation

Sumitomo Electric

Flexium Interconnect Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Interflex

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Daeduck GDS

Compeq Samtec Inc

