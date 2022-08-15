Anzeige
15.08.2022
Mucinno Holding, Inc. Creates Institutional Video and Redesigns its Website

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO).

Mucinno Holding, Inc. is pleased to share its institutional video and new website with the purpose of transmitting the essence, values and vision that is lived day by day in the company.

Please find attached the presentation. Select the link below to view.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/712124/MCNO-REBRANDING.pdf

Mucinno Holding, Inc. Rebranding

Mucinno Holding, Inc. , Monday, August 15, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712124/Mucinno-Holding-Inc-Creates-Institutional-Video-and-Redesigns-its-Website

