ARMA International Appoints Ankura's Senior Director Neal Schubert as the Organizations New Outside Director

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / ARMA International's (www.arma.org), Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Neal Schubert, Senior Director at Ankura Consulting Group, as the new Outside Director for this leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information. The ARMA BOD selected Schubert to offer an "outside" perspective to board discussions and to provide board governance and general business oversight as well as guidance in strategic planning.

"Neal has led and managed various functional teams of highly skilled professionals throughout a multitude of environments, producing qualitative and quantifiable results and the ARMA Board and our entire staff, are excited to have the opportunity to work with him," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA International. "We look forward to gaining insight from Neal's expertise and the valuable outside perspective he will bring to the group as we continue to move our organization forward."

Neal Schubert is a Senior Director at Ankura based out of Washington, DC. He is a versatile professional with over a decade of proven leadership and military service. Neal has expertise in cybersecurity, operations, intelligence, security, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and Risk Management Framework (RMF). Prior to joining Ankura, Neal served as a cybersecurity manager for a global enterprise at a joint command in the Department of Defense, leading experts in accreditation, authorizations, Security Orchestration Automation Response (SOAR), and cloud computing solutions. Throughout his career, Neal has worked across three continents and cyberspaces with a plethora of Joint, Interagency, Interoperable, and Multinational partners shaping National Strategic goals and objectives. As a result, Neal leverages his diverse advisory experiences to synergize organizational efforts to produce effective solutions.

"I am extremely humbled to join this extraordinary group of professionals and this innovative organization. I look forward to serving and supporting our ARMA members. This is an exciting time to synergize information management efforts while aligning with the constantly expanding digital era," said Neal Schubert.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

