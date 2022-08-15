

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices tumbled Monday morning and despite recovering some lost ground later in the session, settled sharply lower due to worries about energy demand after data showed a much slower than expected pace of growth of the Chinese economy in July.



The lowering of oil demand forecast for 2022 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week also weighed on prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September settled with a loss of 2.68% or about 2.9% at $89.41 a barrel, after dropping to a six-month low of $86.82 earlier in the day.



Brent crude futures settled lower by $3.05 or about 3.1% at $95.10 a barrel, after hitting a low of $92.80.



Investors also weighed a potential increase in supply by oil giant Saudi Aramco and fretted over a likely drop in energy demand from China.



Saudi Aramco plans to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12.3 million b/d by 2025 fn requested by the Saudi Arabian government to meet the needs of global consumers, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said Sunday during earnings call after the state-owned energy firm announced one of the largest quarterly profits in history.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed industrial production in China was up 3.8% percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - shy of expectations for an increase of 4.6% and down from 3.9% in June.



The bureau also said that retail sales rose an annual 2.7% - again missing expectations for 5% and down from 3.1% in the previous month.



In U.S. economic news, the New York Federal Reserve released a report unexpectedly showing a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of August.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plummeted to a negative 31.3 in August from a positive 11.1 in July, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to a positive 8.5.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de