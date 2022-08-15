Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, today reported net income of $2.68 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q22"), as compared to $2.07 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("2Q21") and $2.29 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("1Q22"). Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $4.97 million, as compared to $4.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson commented, "Despite rapidly rising interest rates, the Company continued to experience strong loan demand in 2Q22. Earnings during the quarter exceeded forecasts as the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds target rate by 150 basis points since March 2022. It is anticipated that the Federal Reserve will continue to increase interest rates during the second half of 2022, and possibly beyond, until a 2% inflation target is achieved. During 2Q22, the Company's net interest margin increased for the first time since 1Q21 and is on pace to exceed 3% by year-end. Asset quality metrics remain strong as we head toward a possible slowdown in local and regional economic activity over the next 12 months."

Highlights of the company's financial results are noted below and included in the following tables.

Loan growth combined with higher yields on securities and fed funds sold resulted in a $941 thousand, or 17.6%, increase in net interest income in 2Q22 as compared to the previous quarter. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $1.28 million, or 12.6%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Organic loan growth continued in 2Q22 with loans increasing by $25.0 million, or 5.4%, since March 31, 2022. Loan growth since December 31, 2021 was $54.5 million, or 12.5%. Annualized loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was 17.9% since June 30, 2021.

The provision for loan losses increased $150 thousand in 2Q22, as compared to 2Q21, and increased $75 thousand, as compared to 1Q22. Higher provision expense in 2Q22 was primarily attributable to loan growth and not related to loan charge-offs or changes in the credit quality of the loan portfolio.

Organic deposit growth during the previous 12 months resulted in total assets growing by $86.1 million, or 10.3%, since June 30, 2021. Annualized asset growth was 4.6% since December 31, 2021.

Net interest margin was 2.82% in 2Q22, as compared to 2.79% in 2Q21 and 2.50% in 1Q22. Significant deposit and asset growth since 2020 accompanied with ultra-low interest rates has continued downward pressure on net interest margin. Loan growth accompanied by rising interest rates increased net interest margin by 12.8% in 2Q22 as compared to 1Q22.

Quarterly Results of Operations

Loan interest revenue, including fees, increased to $5.31 million in 2Q22, as compared to $4.93 million in 2Q21 and $4.83 million in 1Q22, as the result of continued organic loan growth and higher interest revenue on variable rate loans. Average loan balances increased by 4.3% in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21 and were 8.3% higher compared to 1Q22. Higher loan interest revenue attributable to organic loan growth was partially offset by a decrease in PPP loan interest revenue, including fees. PPP loan interest revenue, including fees, was $148 thousand in 2Q22, as compared to $341 thousand in 2Q21 and $147 thousand in 1Q22. The outstanding balance of PPP loans as of June 30, 2022 was $143 thousand. Loan yields were 4.45% in 2Q22, as compared to 4.31% in 2Q21 and 4.43% in 1Q22.

Net interest income increased to $6.21 million in 2Q22, as compared to $5.13 million in 2Q21 and $5.27 million in 1Q22. Increases in the average balances of loans and debt securities combined with higher market interest rates in 2Q22 resulted in higher net interest income. Deposit costs increased in 2Q22, as compared to 2Q21 and 1Q22, due primarily to higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits and not the result of higher deposit interest rates. Net interest margin increased to 2.82% in 2Q22, as compared to 2.79% in 2Q21 and 2.50% in 1Q22. Growth in interest revenue outpaced the growth in average earning assets during the same period thus increasing net interest margin.

The provision for loan losses was $150 thousand in 2Q22, as compared to $75 thousand recorded in 1Q22, while no provision was recorded in 2Q21. Net charge offs were $17 thousand in 2Q22, $7 thousand in 2Q21 and $21 thousand in 1Q22, and primarily relate to overdraft deposit accounts. Higher provision expense in 2Q22 was primarily attributable to loan growth and not related to loan charge-offs or changes in the credit quality of the loan portfolio. Government economic stimulus payments, PPP loans, foreclosure moratoriums, and increasing residential real estate prices have mitigated charge offs subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, uncertainty about borrowers' ability to repay absent government stimulus programs and rapid increases in real estate values have prevented a reduction in the allowance for loan losses at this time.

Noninterest income was $895 thousand in 2Q22, as compared to $785 thousand in 2Q21 and $1.04 million in 1Q22. The increase in noninterest income in 2Q22, as compared to 2Q21, is attributable to increases in debit card interchange fees, merchant payment processing fees, and overdraft fees. Noninterest income declined in 2Q22, as compared to 1Q22, due to a $269 thousand decrease in income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. No income was recognized in 2Q22 related to death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. While income from increases in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance is generally consistent and recurring income, the income from death proceeds is not, and occurs upon the death of an insured employee or former employee. Bank owned life insurance investments are used to recover present and long term costs of employee benefits and compensation.

Noninterest expense increased to $3.37 million in 2Q22, as compared to $3.14 million in 2Q21, which is attributable to an increase in marketing expenses and a decrease in salaries expense deferred for loan origination activities. Significant PPP loan origination activity in 2Q21 resulted in a higher percentage of salaries expense deferred for loan origination activities. The increases in net interest income exceeded the increases in noninterest expense, which caused the efficiency ratio to decrease from 53.15% in 2Q21 to 47.51% in 2Q22. Noninterest expense increased 3.0% in 2Q22, as compared to 1Q22, which was also attributable to higher marketing and salaries expenses.

Net income increased 29.5% to $2.68 million in 2Q22, as compared to $2.07 million in 2Q21, and was primarily attributable to a 21.2% increase in net interest income. Sustained growth in deposits in the last 12 months associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in average assets of 18.2% in 2Q22, as compared to 2Q21. Net income growth outpaced the growth in average assets, which resulted in the Return on Average Assets ("ROA") increasing from 1.06% 2Q21 to 1.16% in 2Q22. Return on Average Stockholders' Equity ("ROE") increased from 8.55% in 2Q21 to 11.30% in 2Q22 due to a decrease in average equity of 1.9%, as compared to a 29.5% increase in net income. The decrease in average equity is due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities that resulted from a rapid increase in market interest rates in 2022. Dividends declared were $0.30 per share in 2Q22 compared to $0.29 per share in 2Q21. Dividend payout ratios were 30.86% for 2Q22 and 38.71% for 2Q21.

Year to Date Results of Operations

Loan interest revenue, including fees, was $10.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $9.89 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which is the result of continued organic loan growth and higher interest revenue on variable rate loans. Loan interest revenue, including fees, increased despite a $504 thousand decrease in PPP loan interest revenue, including fees, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to same period last year.

Net interest income increased to $11.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $10.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Increases in the average balances of loans and debt securities combined with higher market interest rates in 2022 resulted in higher net interest income. Deposit costs increased in the 6 months ended June 30, 2022, as compared the same period in 2021, due primarily to higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits and not the result of higher deposit interest rates. Net interest margin decreased to 2.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 2.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Average deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $156.4 million, or 23.8%, when compared to the same period in 2021, and was the primary reason for the lower net interest margin.

Provision for loan losses was $225 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $125 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net charge offs were $39 thousand in six months ended June 30, 2022, which primarily relate to overdraft deposit accounts, as compared to net charge offs of $13 thousand in the same period in 2021. Higher provision expense in the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to loan growth and not related to loan charge-offs or changes in the credit quality of the loan portfolio. Government economic stimulus payments, PPP loans, foreclosure moratoriums, and increasing residential real estate prices have mitigated charge offs subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, uncertainty about borrowers' ability to repay absent government stimulus programs and rapid increases in real estate values have prevented a reduction in the allowance for loan losses at this time.

Noninterest income decreased by $195 thousand to $1.93 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $2.13 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, due to a $343 thousand decrease in income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. While income from the increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance is generally consistent and recurring income, the income from death proceeds is not, and occurs upon the death of an insured employee or former employee. Bank owned life insurance investments recover present and long-term costs of employee benefits and compensation. Increases in debit card interchange fees, merchant payment processing fees, and overdraft fees partially offset the decrease from bank owned life insurance.

Noninterest expense increased from $6.18 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $6.65 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and was primarily attributable to an increase in marketing expenses and a decrease in salaries expense deferred for loan origination activities. Significant PPP loan origination activity in the six months ended June 30, 2021 resulted in a higher percentage of salaries expense deferred for loan origination activities. A decrease in employee benefits costs of $251 thousand, or 29.6%, partially offset the increases in noninterest expense related to marketing and loan origination activities. Increases in net interest income exceeded the increases in noninterest expense, which caused the efficiency ratio to decrease from 50.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 49.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income increased from $4.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $4.97 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and was primarily attributable to a 12.6% increase in net interest income. Sustained growth in deposits in the last 12 months associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in average assets of 21.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. Net income growth outpaced the growth in average assets, which resulted in the ROA decreasing from 1.24% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 1.09% for the same period in 2022. ROE increased from 9.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 10.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 due to an increase in average equity of 0.5%, as compared to a 6.5% increase in net income. Dividends declared were $0.60 per share in six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.58 per share for the same period in 2021. Dividend payout ratios were 33.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 34.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $925.1 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $839.0 million as of June 30, 2021 and $904.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Significant asset growth was primarily the result of customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant increase in customer deposits. Deposits totaled $827.3 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $739.8 million as of June 30, 2021 and $803.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $489.4 million, as compared to $457.3 million as of June 30, 2021, which represents growth of $32.0 million, or 7.0% in the last twelve months. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was $74.1 million, or 17.9%, since June 30, 2021 and is the result of strong commercial and residential real estate loan demand in our markets. Repayments of PPP loans resulted in a $42.1 million decrease in PPP loans since June 30, 2021, which relate to ongoing repayments by the Small Business Administration as customers receive forgiveness of their PPP loans. Loans increased $54.5 million, or 12.5% since December 31, 2021, which is the result of $60.4 million of continued organic loan growth and a $5.9 million decrease in PPP loans. PPP loans, net of unamortized loan fees, were $143 thousand as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $42.3 million as of June 30, 2021 and $6.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The loans to deposits ratio as of June 30, 2022 was 59.2%, as compared to 61.8% as of June 30, 2021 and 54.1% as of December 31, 2021.

Nonaccrual loans and loans past due 30 days or more totaled $956 thousand as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $1.17 million as of June 30, 2021 and $2.10 million as of December 31, 2021. A temporary loan payment deferral program was established in the 2nd quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Past due loans that also received temporary payment deferral were $521 thousand as of June 30, 2022 and $459 thousand as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

Average assets grew by 21.2% to $914.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $754.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Significant average asset growth was primarily the result of customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant increase in average deposits. Average deposits increased 23.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to same period in 2021, while average loans grew $10.7 million, or 2.4%, to $460.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $449.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Growth in average loans occurred despite a decrease of $35.4 million in the average balance of PPP loans for the 6 months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. The average balance of other loan categories increased $46.1 million as commercial and residential real estate loan demand continued. The average loans to average deposits ratio decreased to 56.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 68.5% for the same period in 2021, and relates to significant growth in average deposits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. & Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Results of Operations June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change Net interest income $ 6,214,192 $ 5,126,373 21.2% $ 11,487,152 $ 10,202,566 12.6% Provision for loan losses $ 150,000 $ - - $ 225,000 $ 125,000 80.0% Noninterest income $ 895,147 $ 784,970 14.0% $ 1,934,945 $ 2,129,531 -9.1% Noninterest expense $ 3,374,190 $ 3,143,954 7.3% $ 6,648,572 $ 6,184,280 7.5% Net income $ 2,683,149 $ 2,071,889 29.5% $ 4,972,025 $ 4,667,317 6.5% Net income per share $ 0.97 $ 0.75 29.7% $ 1.80 $ 1.69 6.8% Dividend per share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 3.4% $ 0.60 $ 0.58 3.4% Dividend payout ratio 30.86% 38.71% 33.31% 34.37% Average assets $ 928,587,785 $ 785,538,419 18.2% $ 913,914,725 $ 754,304,697 21.2% Average loans $ 478,700,843 $ 459,147,814 4.3% $ 460,443,082 $ 449,765,481 2.4% Average deposits $ 828,997,376 $ 687,038,885 20.7% $ 812,867,722 $ 656,476,604 23.8% Average loans to average deposits 57.74% 66.83% 56.64% 68.51% Average stockholders' equity $ 95,015,319 $ 96,904,908 -1.9% $ 96,809,134 $ 96,344,665 0.5% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.23% 12.34% 10.59% 12.77% Ratios Net interest margin 2.82% 2.79% 2.64% 2.88% Return on average assets 1.16% 1.06% 1.09% 1.24% Return on average stockholders' equity 11.30% 8.55% 10.27% 9.69% Efficiency ratio 47.51% 53.15% 49.56% 50.38% Stock Repurchased Number of shares 1,400 - - 1,400 7,480 -81.3% Repurchase amount $ 50,637 $ - - $ 50,637 $ 253,572 -80.0% Average price per share $ 36.17 $ - - $ 36.17 $ 33.90 6.7% Financial Condition June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Change Assets $ 925,148,023 $ 839,010,222 10.3% $ 925,148,023 $ 904,478,786 2.3% Loans $ 489,366,784 $ 457,348,554 7.0% $ 489,366,784 $ 434,866,477 12.5% Deposits $ 827,322,204 $ 739,844,239 11.8% $ 827,322,204 $ 803,245,622 3.0% Stockholders' equity $ 94,007,233 $ 97,124,149 -3.2% $ 94,007,233 $ 99,088,916 -5.1% Common stock - shares outstanding 2,759,360 2,765,452 -0.2% 2,759,360 2,760,760 -0.1% Book value per share $ 34.07 $ 35.12 -3.0% $ 34.07 $ 35.89 -5.1% Loans to deposits 59.15% 61.82% 59.15% 54.14% Equity to assets 10.16% 11.58% 10.16% 10.96%

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited) Assets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 13,386,781 $ 9,931,724 $ 17,240,944 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 186,286,793 280,331,067 221,200,232 Total cash and cash equivalents 199,673,574 290,262,791 238,441,176 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,225,908 3,478,221 6,981,022 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 161,270,781 128,654,564 99,345,642 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 33,425,407 13,967,244 3,509,644 Equity securities, at cost 1,213,333 1,103,833 1,103,733 Loans 489,366,784 434,866,477 457,348,554 Less: allowance for loan losses (2,185,136 ) (1,998,728 ) (1,948,398 ) Net loans 487,181,648 432,867,749 455,400,156 Accrued interest receivable 1,807,064 1,701,446 2,077,867 Prepaid expenses 351,709 645,725 601,955 Other real estate owned - - - Premises and equipment, net 12,856,649 12,904,446 12,672,886 Computer software 285,541 342,148 350,877 Deferred income taxes 2,907,321 - - Bank owned life insurance and annuities 21,643,955 18,223,348 17,940,582 Other assets 305,133 327,271 584,682 Total assets $ 925,148,023 $ 904,478,786 $ 839,010,222 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 291,101,093 $ 283,096,833 $ 284,870,586 Interest bearing 536,221,111 520,148,789 454,973,653 Total deposits 827,322,204 803,245,622 739,844,239 Accrued interest payable 32,796 26,029 26,483 Dividends payable 827,928 800,620 801,981 Securities purchase payable 2,024,064 - - Accrued expenses 198,779 623,132 156,095 Non-qualified deferred compensation 581,285 645,716 553,488 Deferred income taxes - 6,759 447,841 Other liabilities 153,734 41,992 55,946 Total liabilities 831,140,790 805,389,870 741,886,073 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,759,360 2,760,760 2,765,452 Additional paid-in capital 2,349,296 2,398,533 2,562,103 Retained earnings 97,986,856 94,670,987 91,460,155 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (9,088,279 ) (741,364 ) 336,439 Total stockholders' equity 94,007,233 99,088,916 97,124,149 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 925,148,023 $ 904,478,786 $ 839,010,222

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest revenue Loans, including fees $ 5,306,083 $ 4,930,082 $ 10,135,504 $ 9,887,836 U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 212,047 69,005 353,454 126,233 Mortgage-backed debt securities 375,766 172,651 703,371 289,423 State and municipal debt securities 108,387 47,506 188,023 98,509 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 438,001 53,200 533,491 89,132 Time deposits in other financial institutions 8,935 40,630 21,096 85,304 Total interest revenue 6,449,219 5,313,074 11,934,939 10,576,437 Interest expense Deposits 235,027 186,701 447,787 373,871 Net interest income 6,214,192 5,126,373 11,487,152 10,202,566 Provision for loan losses 150,000 - 225,000 125,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,064,192 5,126,373 11,262,152 10,077,566 Noninterest income Debit card and ATM 364,865 358,110 710,524 674,226 Service charges on deposit accounts 244,067 177,268 459,520 356,355 Merchant payment processing 106,242 58,739 162,559 72,256 Income from bank owned life insurance and annuities 73,113 99,825 146,392 185,758 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds 3,463 - 275,574 618,463 Dividends 9,262 10,124 12,572 14,719 Gain (loss) on disposition of debt securities - (3,652 ) 645 56,801 Gain (loss) on disposition of fixed assets 60 (2,583 ) 60 (7,514 ) Gain on equity securities, at cost 7,018 - 7,018 - Miscellaneous 87,057 87,139 160,081 158,467 Total noninterest income 895,147 784,970 1,934,945 2,129,531 Noninterest expenses Salaries 1,521,750 1,371,866 2,880,990 2,620,823 Employee benefits 259,400 449,571 597,727 848,836 Occupancy 238,279 222,492 479,039 449,860 Furniture and equipment 222,544 197,159 443,337 400,844 Data processing 190,427 193,382 404,412 359,497 ATM and debit card 148,821 129,836 289,944 242,086 Marketing 188,997 85,331 275,533 120,945 Directors fees 77,150 86,100 157,300 161,200 Telecommunication services 76,896 81,541 163,559 163,686 Deposit insurance premiums 60,336 43,774 119,879 93,669 Other operating 389,590 282,902 836,852 722,834 Total noninterest expenses 3,374,190 3,143,954 6,648,572 6,184,280 Income before income taxes 3,585,149 2,767,389 6,548,525 6,022,817 Income taxes 902,000 695,500 1,576,500 1,355,500 Net income 2,683,149 2,071,889 4,972,025 4,667,317 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale debt securities arising during the period, net of tax (2,330,417 ) 118,499 (8,346,915 ) (470,764 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 352,732 $ 2,190,388 $ (3,374,890 ) $ 4,196,553

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact

M. Dean Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712169/Calvin-B-Taylor-Bankshares-Inc-Reports-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results