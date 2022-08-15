

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Blend Labs, Inc (..):



Earnings: -$478.38 million in Q2 vs. $0.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.06 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Blend Labs, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$45.09 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.19 per share Revenue: $65.54 million in Q2 vs. $32.06 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $230 - $250 Mln



