Samarkand Group plc: Grant of Options -2

16 August 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Grant of Options

The Company granted options ("Options") over a total of 649,523 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Company's EMI option scheme and its unapproved option scheme on 1 April 2022.

Of these Options: 1. 426,670 were granted to PDMRs on behalf of the Company 2. 135,558 were granted to other senior managers of the Company 3. 87,295 were granted to other employees of the Company

Of the options granted 1. All Options granted to PDMRs and senior managers are exercisable at a price of 1p per share from 3 yearsfollowing the date of award until the tenth anniversary of the award, subject to satisfying financial andnon-financial performance conditions over the 3 years from the date of the award 2. The remaining options were granted to employees and are exercisable from 1 year following the award untilthe tenth anniversary of the award.

Following the grant of Options, the total number of options outstanding over unissued ordinary shares is 649,253 representing 1.19% of the Company's issued Share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: David Hampstead 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Samarkand Group plc b) LEI: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Options over Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) Identification code: ISIN Code: GB00BLH1QT30 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of Options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): 1 pence 133,334

Aggregated information:

d) N/A

-- Aggregated volume:

-- · Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 1 April 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Off market transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Simon Smiley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Operating Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Samarkand Group plc b) LEI: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Options over Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) Identification code: ISIN Code: GB00BLH1QT30 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of Options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): 1 pence 133,334

Aggregated information:

d) N/A

-- Aggregated volume:

-- · Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 1 April 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Off market transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Eva Hang 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Samarkand Group plc b) LEI: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Options over Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) Identification code: ISIN Code: GB00BLH1QT30 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of Options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): 1 pence 53,334

Aggregated information:

d) N/A

-- Aggregated volume:

-- · Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 1 April 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Off market transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Paul Gambrell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Technology Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Samarkand Group plc b) LEI: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Options over Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) Identification code: ISIN Code: GB00BLH1QT30 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of Options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): 1 pence 53,334

Aggregated information:

d) N/A

-- Aggregated volume:

-- · Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 1 April 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Off market transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Samuel Deacon 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Commercial Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Samarkand Group plc b) LEI: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Options over Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) Identification code: ISIN Code: GB00BLH1QT30 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of Options Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): 1 pence 53,334

Aggregated information:

d) N/A

-- Aggregated volume:

-- · Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 1 April 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Off market transaction

For more information, please contact:

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

