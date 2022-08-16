Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich „Kursexplosion" gleich zu Wochenbeginn: Folgt nach dieser Meldung komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
16.08.22
08:01 Uhr
1,110 Euro
-0,014
-1,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1061,13409:26
Dow Jones News
16.08.2022 | 08:31
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.124     GBP0.949 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.939 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.116452    GBP0.943125

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,287,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4500       1.124         XDUB      08:18:31      00060522222TRLO0 
4162       1.124         XDUB      08:45:34      00060522685TRLO0 
3934       1.120         XDUB      08:45:41      00060522688TRLO0 
3743       1.114         XDUB      09:16:46      00060523565TRLO0 
4338       1.116         XDUB      11:41:38      00060526270TRLO0 
3832       1.114         XDUB      11:50:23      00060526469TRLO0 
4000       1.114         XDUB      12:10:49      00060526926TRLO0 
9        1.112         XDUB      13:39:19      00060528544TRLO0 
2500       1.114         XDUB      13:39:19      00060528545TRLO0 
1119       1.114         XDUB      13:46:19      00060528670TRLO0 
2500       1.114         XDUB      13:46:19      00060528669TRLO0 
4500       1.110         XDUB      14:35:54      00060530018TRLO0 
335       1.116         XDUB      15:26:52      00060532568TRLO0 
143       1.116         XDUB      16:02:24      00060534125TRLO0 
1196       1.116         XDUB      16:18:55      00060534723TRLO0 
760       1.116         XDUB      16:18:55      00060534722TRLO0 
251       1.116         XDUB      16:18:55      00060534729TRLO0 
1300       1.116         XDUB      16:18:55      00060534728TRLO0 
1300       1.116         XDUB      16:18:55      00060534727TRLO0 
904       1.116         XDUB      16:18:55      00060534726TRLO0 
48        1.116         XDUB      16:18:55      00060534725TRLO0 
1300       1.116         XDUB      16:18:55      00060534724TRLO0 
1695       1.116         XDUB      16:23:04      00060534955TRLO0 
1631       1.116         XDUB      16:23:04      00060534954TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1948       94.90         XLON      08:45:41      00060522687TRLO0 
1473       94.20         XLON      11:50:23      00060526468TRLO0 
1028       94.20         XLON      11:50:23      00060526467TRLO0 
981       94.20         XLON      11:50:23      00060526466TRLO0 
643       94.20         XLON      11:50:23      00060526470TRLO0 
1969       94.20         XLON      11:50:23      00060526471TRLO0 
1374       94.20         XLON      13:30:01      00060528352TRLO0 
1029       94.00         XLON      13:39:19      00060528543TRLO0 
1271       94.00         XLON      13:39:19      00060528542TRLO0 
577       93.90         XLON      14:35:54      00060530019TRLO0 
2204       94.40         XLON      15:00:02      00060531335TRLO0 
1581       94.40         XLON      15:00:02      00060531336TRLO0 
2166       94.40         XLON      15:28:02      00060532596TRLO0 
788       94.40         XLON      15:49:29      00060533573TRLO0 
1193       94.40         XLON      15:49:51      00060533581TRLO0 
95        94.40         XLON      15:50:02      00060533591TRLO0 
1591       94.40         XLON      15:58:29      00060533935TRLO0 
798       94.40         XLON      15:58:29      00060533934TRLO0 
2291       94.20         XLON      16:15:00      00060534594TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  181389 
EQS News ID:  1420715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.