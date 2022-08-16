DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.124 GBP0.949 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.110 GBP0.939 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.116452 GBP0.943125

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,287,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4500 1.124 XDUB 08:18:31 00060522222TRLO0 4162 1.124 XDUB 08:45:34 00060522685TRLO0 3934 1.120 XDUB 08:45:41 00060522688TRLO0 3743 1.114 XDUB 09:16:46 00060523565TRLO0 4338 1.116 XDUB 11:41:38 00060526270TRLO0 3832 1.114 XDUB 11:50:23 00060526469TRLO0 4000 1.114 XDUB 12:10:49 00060526926TRLO0 9 1.112 XDUB 13:39:19 00060528544TRLO0 2500 1.114 XDUB 13:39:19 00060528545TRLO0 1119 1.114 XDUB 13:46:19 00060528670TRLO0 2500 1.114 XDUB 13:46:19 00060528669TRLO0 4500 1.110 XDUB 14:35:54 00060530018TRLO0 335 1.116 XDUB 15:26:52 00060532568TRLO0 143 1.116 XDUB 16:02:24 00060534125TRLO0 1196 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534723TRLO0 760 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534722TRLO0 251 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534729TRLO0 1300 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534728TRLO0 1300 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534727TRLO0 904 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534726TRLO0 48 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534725TRLO0 1300 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534724TRLO0 1695 1.116 XDUB 16:23:04 00060534955TRLO0 1631 1.116 XDUB 16:23:04 00060534954TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1948 94.90 XLON 08:45:41 00060522687TRLO0 1473 94.20 XLON 11:50:23 00060526468TRLO0 1028 94.20 XLON 11:50:23 00060526467TRLO0 981 94.20 XLON 11:50:23 00060526466TRLO0 643 94.20 XLON 11:50:23 00060526470TRLO0 1969 94.20 XLON 11:50:23 00060526471TRLO0 1374 94.20 XLON 13:30:01 00060528352TRLO0 1029 94.00 XLON 13:39:19 00060528543TRLO0 1271 94.00 XLON 13:39:19 00060528542TRLO0 577 93.90 XLON 14:35:54 00060530019TRLO0 2204 94.40 XLON 15:00:02 00060531335TRLO0 1581 94.40 XLON 15:00:02 00060531336TRLO0 2166 94.40 XLON 15:28:02 00060532596TRLO0 788 94.40 XLON 15:49:29 00060533573TRLO0 1193 94.40 XLON 15:49:51 00060533581TRLO0 95 94.40 XLON 15:50:02 00060533591TRLO0 1591 94.40 XLON 15:58:29 00060533935TRLO0 798 94.40 XLON 15:58:29 00060533934TRLO0 2291 94.20 XLON 16:15:00 00060534594TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 181389 EQS News ID: 1420715 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)