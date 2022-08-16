AlzeCure Pharma: New Review Article on AlzeCure's NeuroRestore as a Novel Alzheimer's Therapy Published in Drug Discovery Today

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that Drug Discovery Today has published a new review article on the biological mechanism underlying AlzeCure's NeuroRestore platform and its leading drug candidate ACD856.

The publication, titled "Neurotrophin targeted therapeutics - a gateway to cognition and more?", was published in Drug Discovery Today and written by Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Head of Chemistry, Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Research and Discovery and Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure.

The article focuses on the growing interest and developments in the area of neurotrophins, such as nerve growth factor (NGF) and brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), as novel cognitive enhancing therapies for different disorders including Alzheimer's disease. The development of AlzeCure's NeuroRestore platform with its leading clinical drug candidate ACD856, is also discussed as a recent example of this. AlzeCure has recently completed two clinical phase I studies with ACD856 which is being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease.

"This publication shows the multiple exciting opportunities that exist for ACD856, which targets these significant biological signaling mechanisms. These include memory-enhancing effects in diseases with cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer's, but also potential for disease modifying, neuroprotective effects," said Johan Sandin, CSO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

"There is increasing international scientific interest in this area to develop drugs with novel mechanisms and the neurotrophin area is a highly interesting one with potential for multiple indications, not only Alzheimer's but also depression and Parkinson's are disorders where this mechanism has scientific support," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The article is now available online as an Open access article and can be found at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.drudis.2022.07.003.

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.



NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.



About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 45 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,000 billion USD globally in 2018. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute.The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

