

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust Plc (WTAN.L), a British equity investment trust, on Tuesday reported loss for the first-half, amidst Russian invasion in Ukraine, inflation, and other macro economic factors.



For the six-month period to June, the London-headquartered firm posted a pre-tax loss of 326.51 million pounds, compared with earnings of 206.84 million pounds a year ago.



Net loss was registered at 327.29 million pounds or 45.24 pence per share, versus a profit of 205.63 million pounds or 26.21 pence per share of previous year period.



Total loss stood at 316.51 million pounds as against total earnings of 216.93 million pounds, on year-on-year basis.



Witan's investment income for the period, however, moved up to 23.68 million pounds, from 19.37 million pounds registered for the of two-quarter period in 2021.



The company has declared a second interim dividend of 1.40 pence per share, higher than last year's 1.36 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on September 16, to shareholders of record on August 26.







