BlackRock has acquired Australian battery storage developer Akaysha Energy and its portfolio of nine projects.From pv magazine Australia BlackRock has revealed plans to commit more than AUD 1 billion ($703 million) to support the build-out of more than 1 GW of battery storage assets. The acquisition is the first battery storage investment made by BlackRock's Climate Infrastructure business in the Asia-Pacific region. Akaysha Energy's portfolio includes the 150 MW/300 MWh Ulinda Park battery project in west of Brisbane, Queensland. It is also the developer behind the Palmerston Battery Energy ...

