DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.4273
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10474700
CODE: LESU LN
ISIN: LU1792117696
