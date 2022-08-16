DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.5076
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20694472
CODE: PABS LN
ISIN: LU2198883501
