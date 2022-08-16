DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WESG LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.7042

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20182894

CODE: WESG LN

ISIN: LU1792117779

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LN Sequence No.: 181533 EQS News ID: 1421075 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421075&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2022 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)