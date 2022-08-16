France's Total Eren continues to advance its green hydrogen ambitions in Australia, teaming with the Northern Territory government to develop a massive renewable hydrogen production facility powered by more than 2 GW of PV.From pv magazine Australia The Northern Territory government in Australia has signed an agreement with French renewables developer Total Eren to develop a new gigawatt-scale green hydrogen production facility in Darwin. The proposed Darwin H2 Hub, to be built on a 4,000-hectare site near the territory's capital, would include more than 2 GW of solar. The PV installation would ...

