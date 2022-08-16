

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania -based Thorley Industries, LLC, d.b.a. 4Moms is recalling more than 2 million MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers citing entanglement and strangulation risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall was initiated after 4moms received two reports of entanglement incidents, including one death.



The recall involves 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0 and RockaRoo Baby Rockers. About 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers were sold in the U.S., and 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.



The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds. The recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness, and the MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in the recall.



The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with front to back gliding motion. The base has an analog knob and power button to control the range of motion of the rocker. The model number 4M-012 is located on the bottom of the unit.



The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.



According to the agency, the swing or rocker's restraint straps, when not in use, can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.



4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat. The incidents included a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.



Meanwhile, the company has not received any reports of incidents involving the RockaRoo to date.



Consumers are asked to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de