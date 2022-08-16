DJ Hardman & Co: Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (ARBB): Relationship banking benefits when interest rates rise

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co: Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (ARBB): Relationship banking benefits when interest rates rise 16-Aug-2022 / 09:14 GMT/BST

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Arbuthnot Banking Group plc |

Relationship banking benefits when interest rates rise

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc (ARBB) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives a summary of his report entitled 'The power ranger of relationship deposit banking', provides us with the headline numbers, its market positioning, credit risk and any other issues noted in the results.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

