New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - CaterCow, an online office catering service, has introduced a 'group ordering' feature on their website to promote good hygiene against COVID-19 while giving individual employees more meal choice. The feature allows each employee (or person) from a group to choose their own meal with the food being delivered in individually-packaged containers with their name on it.





The group ordering feature is a part of the strategy the business has adopted since the coronavirus outbreak. The motive behind the initiative is to regain the ground it gravely lost during the pandemic by providing effective solutions amidst what has become a new normal.

This particular feature has especially been introduced in the wake of an intermittent spike in coronavirus cases due to which serving meals buffet-style and serving from the same tray of food with shared utensils could expose masses to catching the infectious and contagious virus. It also allows hybrid workplaces to order food for just the right number of headcount.

CaterCow is one of the few businesses that faced a major setback in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak but came back firmer than pre-pandemic times. Its revenues had dwindled 99% and the pandemic forced a plethora of employees to exit the company. Consequently, huge losses ensued and the business was trapped in a quagmire that lasted for almost one and a half years.

People can now order their separate individually-packaged meals while placing a group order that can be done on the company's website. After creating the order, a link will be generated through which different employees can select their selections. The meal will then arrive in multiple containers, containing the names of each individual who ordered the food.

Co-founder Sean Li shared that although buffet-style is making a comeback, the number of such orders is contingent on people's attitude toward COVID-19 and the risk it carries.

"After realizing the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay, at least for now, we decided to adopt a healthier approach in our catering service that doesn't compromise our client's health. Group Ordering features sit well with the post-pandemic scenario," he further added.

The Group Ordering feature comes at a time when CaterCow is resetting the business after suffering heavy losses during the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The company says that its headcount dropped to one-third of the original team size and revenues nosedived by 99% at the heat of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, by diversifying and advancing its catering service and adding features like Group Ordering, it is regaining lost ground and is ready to compete in the industry once again.

Before introducing the group ordering feature, CaterCow had tried other ways to sustain the blow dealt by the pandemic. It had raised funds to donate meals to partner hospitals, food shelters, and even firefighters. Moreover, the company had developed a model for food delivery that was both less expensive to customers and fairer to restaurants.

All benefited the business to some extent and helped it survive the unprecedented times. CaterCow is now optimistic about a more sustainable future for its office catering service.

About CaterCow

CaterCow is a US-based online catering business that is currently operating in multiple cities including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington DC. Founded in 2012, the company takes food from restaurants and catering companies and delivers it to people working in different organizations. The catering service saw abysmal times during the COVID-19 outbreak as its revenues plummeted to the rock-bottom low. However, by restructuring its operations, CaterCow is now growing back exponentially.

