

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 16.08.2022 - 11.00 am



- CREDIT SUISSE CUTS HARGREAVES LANSDOWN TO 'NEUTRAL' (OP) - PRICE TARGET 1000 PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS 888 HOLDINGS PRICE TARGET TO 296 (350) P - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES LSE PRICE TARGET TO 8000 (7500) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS BT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 250 (260) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS GENUIT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 480 (482) PENCE - 'BUY' - RPT/RBC STARTS HALEON WITH 'SECTOR PERFORM' - PRICE TARGET 300 PENCE - UBS CUTS SMITH & NEPHEW PRICE TARGET TO 1116 (1190) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

