The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities The results of the primary placement auction of the additional offers of Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2022-08-16: ISIN code LT0000630097 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB13025B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB13025B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2022-08-18 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2025-08-04 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 1,3 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 1,700 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 1,776 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 1,830 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 140 200 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 999 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 55 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 54 456 219,89 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.