For the 2ndTime, IRONSCALES Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 875 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 725 Percent

Today, Inc. revealed that IRONSCALES is No. 875 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent businesses.

"We are so excited we have made it to the top of the list for the 2nd year in a row. Growing this fast at this point of our journey is yet another strong indicator for how amazing our team is and how powerful, yet simple, our email security solution is," said Eyal Benishti, IRONSCALES CEO and Founder.

Benishti continued, "As the pioneer of the integrated cloud email security (ICES) category, nothing makes us prouder than getting this kind of recognition year over year. I would like to thank our customers and partners for choosing us and for helping us disrupt the email and messaging security market."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

IRONSCALES' growth over the last year includes the successful launch of continued innovation and the development of new product offerings. This year, IRONSCALES has received honors for its executive leadership and innovation by earning recognition from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Awards and the SC Magazine Excellence Awards, among others. IRONSCALES is proud to protect over 7,000 global customers.

To learn more about IRONSCALES and their award-winning solutions, visit https://ironscales.com/solutions.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is a leading email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Its self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. Its powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit, IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. IRONSCALES is proud to support thousands of customers globally with its award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always,Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

