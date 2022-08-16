HqO Ranks No. 75 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,100 Percent, HqO Receives Ranking No. 75 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022is No. 75 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"HqO was established to bring people together," said Chase Garbarino, Co-Founder and CEO at HqO. "In the four years since founding our company, the way people work has undergone a tremendous transformation. The physical workplace and those responsible for it need to catch up to these changes, and HqO has been proud to help support that evolution. We are committed to making the workplace a place people want to go rather than have to go."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Companies trust HqO to help them maneuver through the ever-evolving workplace landscape, by focusing on optimizing their workplace investments, keeping employees engaged, and enhancing their company cultures to attract and retain top talent. HqO's customers include some of the world's biggest companies and industry challengers, including Google, Dell, UBS, JLL, Vornado, Related, and more. In addition to continuing to build out its core platform offerings, HqO expanded its global footprint and portfolio through two acquisitions the past year. In November 2021, HqO acquired Office App , a leading European tenant and employee engagement platform, which expanded HqO's services into the corporate workspace. The company also recently acquired Leesman Index , furthering the company's ability to support the modern office through data-driven insights and enabling people to connect with the places they work.

HqO is transforming how people connect with each other and the places they work. The HqO Workplace Experience Platform makes it easy for companies and commercial property teams to create modern workplaces through world-class amenities and services that allow people to thrive and produce the best results. Active in over 250 million square feet in 25 countries, 57% of the Fortune 100 rely on HqO to enhance their workplace experiences, improve employee satisfaction, and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.hqo.com/ .

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2021..

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

