Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SYLToken (SYL) on August 17, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SYL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 17, 2022.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/133973_a8a161e424831b71_001full.jpg

As a trading card game infused with NFTs, SYLTARE enables its users to earn cryptocurrency while playing a game that has addictive gameplay mechanics with each match lasting about 3 minutes. Its native token SYLToken (SYL) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SYLTARE

SYLTARE is a trading card game infused with NFTs. With each match lasting about 3 minutes and addictive gameplay mechanics, anyone can play and win SYLTokens.

In SYLTARE's world, 'STROKE' indicates the event of multiverse or parallel universe overlapping and interfering with human's world. There're several STROKEs bound to happen in SYLTARE's world, the first STROKE consists of 10,000 unique NFT cards of 33 different characters. With these SYLCARD, players can play, participate in tournaments and contribute to the SYLTARE ecosystem and earn SYL tokens in return.

As a free-to-play game, SYLTARE also allows anyone to play and earn SYLTokens even if they don't own a SYLCARD. Players in normal mode will be randomly given SYLCARDs that holders have staked while players will be able to participate in tournaments by purchasing tickets with SYLTokens.

There are 4 different rarity types of SYLCARDs, Common, Rare, Super Rare, and Legendary, each card is given Health points that allow them to endure attacks, and Attack points that determine how much damage the card may deal in-game. Player's goal is to find the strongest combination of SYLCARDS and enjoy the simple yet addictive gameplay. These SYLCARDS can also be traded in the SYLTARE marketplace, each transaction will add value to the treasury which will be used to reward players.

About SYL Token

SYLToken (SYL) is the native token of the SYLTARE ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 4% is provided for private sale, 27% is allocated for the treasury, which is the reward pool for players and NFT stakers, 17% is provided for the ecosystem, 22% is allocated to the team and dev, 11% will be used for marketing, 1.7% is provided for LP pool, and the rest 17.3% is reserved for the future necessities.

The SYL token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 17, 2022, investors who are interested in the SYLTARE investment can easily buy and sell SYL token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about SYL Token:

Official Website: https://syltare.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/syltare

Discord: https://discord.gg/Cb2tNa4zte

Twitter: https://twitter.com/syltare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9geDio_bLVSxJwBE0XIGcw

Medium: https://syltare.medium.com/

About LBank Exchange

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133973