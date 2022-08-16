DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Aug-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 August 2022

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

On 15 August 2022, Sten Scheibye, Non-Executive Director and PDMR, purchased 20,000 Shares at GBP2.37 per Share. Sten Scheibye's resulting shareholding is 45,000 Shares.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sten Scheibye 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in Convatec Group a) Plc ("Shares") Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares on 15 August 2022 Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.37 20,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 20,000 - Price GBP47,400 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries

Analysts and Investors

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Media

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane ?????? - +44 (0)207 466 5000 ???????????????? ????????????????????????

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 250 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over USD2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http:// www.convatecgroup.com

