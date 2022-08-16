

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $4.28 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $152.86 billion from $141.05 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



