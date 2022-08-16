Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM

Anzeige
16.08.2022
London, August 16

London, 16 August 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 12.00 p.m. on 7 September 2022, at Unit 5D, World Tech Centre, 95 How Ming Street, Hong Kong.

The Notice of AGM, together with the annual accounts, has been dispatched to all shareholders. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM and proxy form are also available on the Company's website: https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting/ .

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Jonathan Lo, Director		gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
