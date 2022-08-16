CasinoDepositBonus.com: DREAM JOB: GET PAID $500 A DAY TO RELAX IN LUXURY VEGAS SPAS

Reviews website CasinoDepositBonus.com seeks "relaxation experts" who will get paid $500 a day to review luxury spas in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas is known as a top global destination for those who believe that the pursuit of pleasure is one of the most important things in life. Home to some of the World's top restaurants, spas and of course casinos, 'Sin City' has a little bit of magic for everyone.

In their quest to support gambling rookies visiting new cities, and to deliver truly authentic city guides for popular gambling destinations like Las Vegas, CasinoDepositBonus.com, the trusted casino and gambling reviews website is advertising a dream job for Vegas lovers & pleasure seekers - where they get paid to relax.

CDB is now officially accepting job applicants for its first-ever Las Vegas spa-tester job - a unique experience where the job is to relax, both physically and mentally - while getting paid handsomely for reviewing the finest spas in Las Vegas.

As the official Las Vegas spa reviewer, the company will fly you and a guest to Las Vegas where you will review three of the most dream-worthy spa destinations in the USA, while staying for 3 nights in luxury strip hotels.

As well as a $500 airfare, the job pays $1000 in spending money, and a $500 bonus upon completion of reviews.

After enjoying detoxifying massages, soothing lavender facials, body scrubs, pedicures, and manicures - the successful job applicant is sure to come home revitalized and refreshed, and a little bit wealthier from the experience.

How To Apply

From now until August 31st, interested applicants for the job can apply by explaining why they would be the perfect candidate for the job via a submission form .

Information which applicants must include:

What their dream spa trip entails.

Why they would be the perfect Las Vegas spa-tester.

spa-tester. Why they love Las Vegas .

"With tourist season wrapping up in in Las Vegas we felt it was a good time to send a pleasure expert to the city to evaluate the greatest places to relax in Sin City for our readers," said Danielle Cooper, Vice President of marketing for CasinoDepositBonus Brands, while adding, "Is there anything better than staying in some of the finest hotels in the world, relaxing, while someone else picks up the bill?"

For more information about the Vegas spa-tester job visit casinodepositbonus.com/spa-tester/ .