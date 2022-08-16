Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.08.2022

WKN: A3C9SY ISIN: CA77637H1010 Ticker-Symbol: 5VHA 
Frankfurt
16.08.22
15:42 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2022 | 13:56
RooGold Inc.: RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / (CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company").

RooGold announces the appointment of Vishal Gupta to the Board of Directors. Mr. Gupta replaces Carlos Espinosa, who will be stepping down as a director in order to make room for Mr. Gupta to join the Company's board of directors. Mr. Espinosa will remain in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Gupta is a P. Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, who brings considerable mining industry expertise and public markets experience to his role as Director of RooGold. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Caprock Mining Corp., a gold exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Prior to joining Caprock, Mr. Gupta served as the President and CEO of California Gold Mining Inc., an advanced-stage gold exploration company also listed on the CSE. Previously, he worked as an equity research analyst and investment banker covering the mining sector for a number of Toronto-based financial institutions including Desjardins Securities, Cormark Securities, Dundee Capital Markets, Fraser Mackenzie and Global Financial. During his tenure in capital markets, Mr. Gupta performed independent technical due diligence, M&A advisory and comprehensive valuation analysis on a wide variety of resource projects across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Nicaragua. Mr. Gupta holds a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Toronto, and started his career as an exploration geologist for junior resource companies where he was involved in the planning, preparation, execution and reconciliation of exploration programs.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Gupta join our team at this time," stated Carlos Espinosa, President and CEO of RooGold. "Vishal brings extensive capital markets and mining experience, and we look forward to benefitting from his insights and guidance."

About RooGold Inc.

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 14 high-grade potential gold (10) and silver (4) concessions covering 2,696 km 2 which have 139 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Carlos Espinosa, CEO
cespinosa@roogoldinc.com

Ryan Bilodeau
(416) 910-1440
info@roogoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan","expect", "project", "intend","believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: RooGold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712307/RooGold-Announces-Changes-To-Its-Board-Of-Directors

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
