Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Dr. Fiona Childe as Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications.

Dr. Childe is a Professional Geoscientist with twenty-five years experience in the natural resource sector, capital markets, corporate development, and communications. Throughout her career she has worked with both private and publicly-listed mining companies on a range of commodities throughout the Americas and Africa. She recently consulted to Mineros S.A. through its successful IPO on the TSX and previously served as Vice President, Corporate Communications at Tau Capital Corp. through the $450M acquisition of AfriOre Limited by Lonmin plc. She holds a Ph.D. in Geology from the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Colombia.

"We are excited to have Fiona join the Sanu management team, where she will focus on the growth and development of the Company. We welcome her unique and extensive experience in capital markets, corporate strategy, geology and the mining industry," commented Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO. "With our recently completed financings and listing on the CSE, combined with an experienced management team, Sanu is well-positioned to advance our highly prospective portfolio of projects targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries in Guinea, West Africa."

The company also announces the grant of 1,160,000 stock options to senior officers and directors of the company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.37 cents per share for a period of five years. Certain of the stock options may be subject to vesting requirements as determined by the board of directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the company's current stock option plan.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined kilometer-scale gold bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by an experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO

Sanu Gold Corporation

For further information regarding Sanu, please email info@sanugoldcorp.com or visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133928