Vizsla Silver drilled 1,011 grams per tonne silver equivalent over 12.52 meters, Osisko Gold Royalties benefited from record GEO shipments and cash margins in Q2 2022, Caledonia Mining reported Q2 results with gross revenue of US$37 million, up 23.4% year-over-year and First Tin aims to add high-grade tin mineralization to its indicated resources through a fully funded diamond drilling program.