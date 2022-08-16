Bright Giant GmbH and Agilent Technologies are excited to announce their new product development collaboration, designed to enhance non-targeted metabolomics workflows using AI-based methods and empower scientists to make novel, impactful discoveries.

This collaboration aims to combine Bright Giant's expertise in artificial intelligence solutions for small molecule research with Agilent's state-of-the-art mass spectrometry technology. Rapid, fully automated compound identification remains a major bottleneck for the discovery of novel bioactive molecules in metabolomics, as well as areas such as environmental analysis and pharma. The structural elucidation of these molecules directly facilitates toxicologic and ecologic screenings and plays a crucial part in the discovery of novel drug leads.

Paramount for the success of modern analytical chemistry research, is the interplay between data generation and data interpretation. "By combining the high data quality of Agilent's modern instrumentation with our decade-long research on AI methods for small molecule annotation, we will pave the way towards expanding the realm of chemical knowledge beyond what is currently possible," said Prof. Sebastian Böcker, professor for bioinformatics at the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena and Co-Founder of Bright Giant.

"Agilent recognizes the growing desire for non-targeted metabolomics, environmental analysis, and pharma solutions," said Jennifer Gushue, associate vice president of MS Marketing, Mass Spectrometry Division at Agilent. "The Böcker Lab have proven best-in-class tools for structure elucidation with mass spec data, and Agilent has collaborated with them for over a decade. We are excited to further strengthen our commitment to state-of-the-art algorithmic solutions, to continuously provide our customers with the highest level of analytic tools."

About Bright Giant GmbH:

Focused on sophisticated, modern and elegant software solutions for small molecule identification from vendor-neutral mass spectrometry data, Bright Giant offers software services built around the best-in-class software-tools SIRIUS and CSI:FingerID. Using innovative algorithmic and machine learning approaches, we empower researchers worldwide to drive groundbreaking discoveries by identifying previously unknown molecules. For more information, visit https://bright-giant.com/.

