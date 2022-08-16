LEXINGTON, Kentucky--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Technologies, Inc. ("Rubicon"), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") today, August 16, 2022, following the completion of Rubicon's business combination with Founder SPAC ("Founder").

" I am thrilled to start the next chapter of Rubicon's story as a publicly traded company. I would like to thank all of our employees, customers, hauler partners, and investors for their tireless support in achieving this milestone," said Nate Morris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon. " I started Rubicon with a $10,000 line of credit and maxed out credit cards, and today we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. I am also incredibly proud to say that Rubicon will be only the ninth Kentucky company to list on the NYSE in its 230-year history. We will also be the first company to fly the Kentucky state flag from the iconic NYSE façade during our upcoming public listing celebration."

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon's mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.Rubicon.com.

