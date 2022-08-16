Mount Pleasant, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - High Minded cannabis cultivators celebrated its ribbon cutting in Mt. Pleasant, MI on July 18, 2022. The cultivation facility is producing adult-use and medical flower and pre-rolls that are currently available in over 30 dispensaries across the state and excited to serve more of the Michigan market.





During the celebration, High Minded donated $10,000 in total to local charities. The community was asked to vote via a social media campaign on their favorite non-profits, R.I.S.E. Advocacy, Humane Animal Treatment Society, and Clothing, Inc. The group with the most votes (Humane Animal Treatment Society) received $5,000, while each other business received $2,500.

The opening of High Minded brought more than 40 new jobs to the community. The grand opening celebration included lunch and tours of the facility.

"This adventure certainly didn't start with a vision of owning our own cultivation facility," said Julie Moorehead, Director of Philanthropy and Owner of Stash Ventures, LLC, a parent company of High Minded. "Julie and I have many years of experience and success in the retail space, which made the choice to open provisioning centers an easy one. However, we quickly realized how important it is in this market to control our supply chain and through this, High Minded was born. We now have two fully operational cultivation facilities with one more to be online in the next 60 days, along with a state-of-the-art processing center known as High Minded Creations. Our vertically integrated supply chain allows us to have control from seed to sale by creating repeatable processes and hiring the best talent with a passion to consistently deliver the highest quality flower in the industry," said Scott Moorehead, CEO/Owner. "And just like our Timber Provisioning Centers, we will continue to focus on philanthropic efforts at High Minded in the communities in which we live, work, and play, " added Julie Moorehead.

Bryan Chapman, Clothing, Inc Executive Director stated, "We are so grateful to the Stash Ventures family for being one of the nonprofits that they supported through the grand opening. We love to see new businesses come to town that have a desire to invest in the communities that they're part of. As we continue to provide free clothing to anyone in need in our communities, we look forward to a continued partnership with them. We have given away over 500,000 pieces of clothes to over 30,000 people and organizations in our community, and it is partnerships like this that allow us to continue to provide for a huge need in our community."

Natalie VanDyke, Fundraising and Development Specialist, stated, "R.I.S.E is grateful to welcome High Minded to the Mt. Pleasant community and to be chosen as a nonprofit to receive their generous donation! High Minded's financial gift will allow R.I.S.E. to meet more needs of survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in this community; for that, we are grateful."

High Minded currently has two locations and will be opening another in Sturgis, MI later this year.

About High Minded

High Minded was founded in 2019 to bring quality cannabis to Michigan consumers. They cultivate what they sell, and they only offer what they love. High Minded's mission is to be consistent cultivators of the finest cannabis.

