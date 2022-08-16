Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC: ACRL) ("Atacama") has appointed Interim CEO Glenn Grant and Interim COO Dan Finch to immediately engage with the Alberta Securities Commission to resolve the Cease Trade Order (CTO) issue. The company has engaged with auditor Chris Heistand, president of Accell Audit and Compliance PA, and will submit to EDGAR/SEDAR what has been asked of the company by the ASC. The company will be putting in additional experienced and qualified individuals on the team upon the removal of the CTO.

Joe and Joshua Dion will be stepping aside while Atacama goes through this process.

Current board member David Berry offers, "Joe and Joshua Dion have been presented with incredible opportunities that require a majority of their time in oil & gas and green energy industries and we want to thank both Joe and Joshua for their contributions to Atacama. We still maintain our connection to the First Nations and look forward to building our relationships with them as we build the foundation for Atacama. We welcome Glenn Grant and Dan Finch as members of the Atacama management team and look forward to their help in assisting through these CTO matters."

Mr. Grant has over 35 years of project management experience in the oil & gas sector as well as the mining and natural resources industries in Canada, the United States, and abroad. During this time, he has overseen many large-scale development projects for international and Fortune 500 resource companies and routinely managed budgets exceeding $30 million. Throughout his career as a project manager, Mr. Grant has directly managed teams of more than 200 people, while developing and refining his expertise in budgeting, operations management and scheduling, cost estimating and control, dispute resolution, and personnel management. Mr. Grant holds a degree in Construction Engineering and serves as President/CEO and board member of Golden Eagle Resources.

According to Mr. Grant, "I am excited that the Atacama board of directors has named me as Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board while we aim to complete this CTO removal process. We are confident we have a strong plan in place and the right people to help reach a positive verdict. We are scheduled to have the audited financial reports requested from the Alberta Securites Commission completed by the end of September as the company works diligently behind the scenes on strategies for company growth. In the interim, we plan to focus on further exploration and development of mining assets as well as non-toxic funding to support the company's efforts and direction."

Dan Finch has started, managed, and grown companies for over 35 years, working in telephony, cellular, CATV, RFID, mining development, and executive recruiting. Finch has been president of startups, OTC, and NASDAQ companies in his career.

Mr. Finch states, "My job as Interim COO is to work with Glenn Grant and Chris Heistand, our PCAOB auditor to get the CTO removed as soon as possible. In addition, I will be formalizing plans to locate, acquire and develop new mining assets. This has been a long time coming and I am happy to see progress towards achieving this goal of removing the CTO."

Dan has a BS Physics degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology and received his MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. Dan Finch serves as the Vice President of Administration and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Golden Eagle Resources.

In addition to the CTO removal process, Atacama Resources is fully committed to advancing lithium, nickel, and cobalt projects to support the fast growing electric vehicle (EV) market. We have located a region in Northern Nevada where we expect to acquire properties that are in close proximity to the largest lithium resource in the United States.

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, copper, graphite, and cobalt.

