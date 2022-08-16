Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Nukplan (NKPL) on August 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKPL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Nukplan (NKPL) realizes safe, profitable and private nuclear power plant development through truly innovative platform. Its native token NKPL has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Nukplan

The construction of nuclear power plants is primarily undertaken by national institutions, and it has shown major problems in terms of profitability and safety. Nukplan is a nuclear economy platform established to enable individuals, not large institutional investors, to participate in these high and safe investments, and is also an enterprise resource planning (ERP) for power plant construction.

There're several participants in Nukplan ecosystem, including private nuclear contractors, construction material supplier, nuclear safety supervision body, and institutional investors and individuals. With these participants, Nukplan provides safe nuclear power plant management, processes with maximized transparency and efficiency, and business profitability by innovation.

In order to achieve the highest efficiency, Nukplan uses the ERC-20 blockchain system from the very beginning of the establishment of a nuclear power plant in radioactive materials tracking and inventorying, real-time monitoring of radiation levels, etc. It increases project efficiency through transparency in unit prices, delivery, and inventory management, and its innovative level of construction period shortening through process optimization brings high ROI and safety.

In particular, for minimizing the possibility of a radioactive leakage accident that may occur after completion, all processes from construction of the nuclear reactor to actual management functions are transparently disclosed through blockchain technology. This will ensure real-time monitoring which can maximize the most important factor, such as project efficiency and safety.

Furthermore, Nukplan is designed for nuclear reactor development and construction projects, and it distributes construction profits to coin holders in the form of NFT shares, so that coin holders can receive equity income along with profits.

About NKPL Token

NKPL is the native token of Nukplan. As a global project, Nukplan will be carried out in collaboration with various government agencies, construction companies, audit agencies, and investment companies. It will therefore allocate adequate funds to prepare for a smooth project so as to prepare thoroughly for nuclear plant safety, environmental pollution charges, global marketing, and legal preparations in accordance with international radioactive material management agreements.

Based on ERC-20, NKPL has a total supply of 150 million (i.e. 150,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% is provided for environmental pollution prevention cost, 10% will be used to build project's infrastructure, another 10% is provided for international legal advisory, another 10% will be used for global marketing, 20% is provided ecosystem incentive payment, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The NKPL token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 16, 2022, investors who are interested in the Nukplan investment can easily buy and sell NKPL token on LBank Exchange right now.

