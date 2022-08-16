LaunchDarkly Increases International Presence in EMEA

Enterprise Software Leader Laurie Maclachlan to Head Up Region

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly, the leader in feature management today announced it hired Laurie Maclachlan as its Vice President and General Manager of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Maclachlan brings more than 20 years of enterprise software sales and leadership experience, specifically in helping pre-IPO technology companies from Silicon Valley grow their European businesses. Maclachlan will work with an already thriving team to strengthen the company's presence in the region.



"EMEA companies are rethinking how they deploy software and that has brought upon a strong demand for feature management technology," said Jeremy Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at LaunchDarkly. "Laurie will be focused on two critical missions as our business expands in EMEA - helping LaunchDarkly meet our customers' needs and hiring a first-class, cross functional team in areas such as sales, marketing, engineering and human resources."

Prior to joining LaunchDarkly, Maclachlan was the AVP for the Northern EMEA region at HashiCorp, and he has held similar leadership roles at technology companies such as Hortonworks and Apigee. Additionally, his blend of technology and business experience includes working at companies such as Salesforce and Accenture. Laurie graduated with a B.A. in International Business & Modern Languages from the University of Strathclyde and is fluent in several languages including English, French and German.

Maclachlan joins LaunchDarkly as the company continues its path towards success both in the US and in international markets. In addition to working with EMEA-based companies like Checkout.com, ITV and Marks & Spencer, LaunchDarkly has also won prestigious technology and business industry awards, including receiving the 2022 CODiE Award for Best DevOps Tool and recently being named number 34 on the influential Forbes Cloud 100 list.

"LaunchDarkly is at the forefront of an incredibly exciting software sector and the company is truly ushering in a new way for organizations of all sizes to develop and deploy digital products," said Laurie Maclachlan, VP & GM EMEA at LaunchDarkly. "The European market is ripe with an abundance of potential and demand for LaunchDarkly's technology, and the focus will be to meet these customers' needs while also continuing to build out the team and its presence in the region."

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn't just a leader in feature management - it's the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld's 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

Contact

launchdarkly (at) launchsquad.com