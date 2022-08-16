DeepSpatial Inc.: Deepspatial Announces Revenue-generating Contract with Leading FMCG Company in South Asia to Optimize its Distribution Network

Deepspatial continues to impact CPG sector building upon previous success with DFM Foods

Client to use Deepspatial's Geo.AI platform to increase profitability and enhance its distribution network

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome-based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced that it has received a revenue-generating contract from a leading FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) company in South Asia.

Despite the industry being valued at $105.85 billion in 20211, FMCG companies face several big challenges such as cost minimization, meeting increasingly diverse customer requirements, and ensuring availability and fulfillment of customer demand. With consumer demand sometimes peaking up to 400%, the flexibility to adapt to fluctuations and shorter lifespans poses significant challenges, which can be solved by optimizing distribution, logistics, and supply chain operations.

Deepspatial's platform addresses the challenges that FMCG industry are currently facing with its distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and product segment availability for its appropriate target customers. The Company's platform empowers its clients to analyze and optimize distribution networks using multivariate geospatial data analysis and outcome modelling tools, in return, helping companies make smarter decisions that make a difference.

The length of the project is estimated at four months and pending successful results of the project, the Company expects to work on a significant scale with the client.

"With the success of our solutions with DFM Foods, we've been focusing more on working with enterprises at a larger scale. Deepspatial is continuously expanding its offerings to enterprises and Government, and we are progressing significantly with the technological development of our platforms across several industries. Growing our technology IP and continuing to execute enterprise and government contracts remains our priority as we strive to build shareholder value for the long term," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer at Deepspatial.

1https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fmcg-logistics-market-106299

About Deepspatial

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

