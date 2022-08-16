GXC Names Mike Henderson as Chief Revenue Officer

Technology veteran will guide the company's growth in new and existing markets

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / GXC , a leading network-as-a-service communications company, today announced that Mike Henderson has joined the company as chief revenue officer. In this capacity, he is responsible for the company's business development, sales, partnerships, and solution delivery initiatives.

Henderson brings more than 30 years of technology experience to GXC, having success in the telecommunications, media, software and cybersecurity sectors. He previously served as executive vice president of global alliances for Etiya Corporation, where he successfully created and built the company's partnership programs. Prior to that, he held the chief executive officer position at gen-E, a provider of leading assurance software and services for service providers and enterprises with large, complex networks. He was also president at CSG Invotas, a global cyber security solutions provider where he oversaw the organization's day-to-day operations. In addition, Henderson served on the board of the TeleManagement Forum, a global organization that provides leadership, strategic guidance, and practical solutions to improve the management and operation of information and communication services.

"Mike's expertise working with enterprises around the globe will be instrumental in our efforts to expand GXC's reach and build deep, long-lasting relationships with both partners and customers," said Allen Proithis, chief executive officer of GXC. "We expect that Mike's leadership, guidance, and contacts will quickly translate into more opportunities for our company to satisfy the increased demand for private 5G mesh technology."

Based in Austin, GXC provides highly flexible private mesh 5G networks to enterprise customers. The company's solutions enable customers to quickly establish highly resilient and secure networks at price points far lower than other infrastructure. The company's offerings are targeted for large facilities, including factories, warehouses, airports, seaports, stadiums, and other large outdoor commercial venues.

"GXC has developed exciting technology that enables enterprises to improve network efficiencies and support the next generation of mobile applications and services," said Henderson. "I look forward to working with GXC's talented team to deliver these solutions to the market, and ensure our customers leverage the full benefits and security provided by our private networks."

Henderson is a resident of Denver, Colorado. He holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and contact sales@gxc.io for inquiries.

