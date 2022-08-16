Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Valley Oaks Medical Group (Valley Oaks), which provides comprehensive care for senior citizens, has strengthened its management team with the hiring of two key personnel who have deep experience in infusion-based healthcare specialties, such as rheumatology, neurology, oncology, and nephrology. The enhanced team will focus on providing underserved patients with new incentives, such as co-pay and insurance premium coverage, and transportation service reimbursements, as well as further grow geography-based clinic networks in key metropolitan areas.

Valley Oaks Medical Group



Valley Oaks states that its new Chief Operating Officer, Marie Price, plans to develop the organization strategically by growing its network of clinics in certain geographies where there is a high demand for infusion-based specialties. She will draw upon her experience with building the leading rheumatology practice in the company located in South Carolina. Since her start, Valley Oaks has doubled down on rheumatology and infusion therapy practices. The specialty division of Valley Oaks incorporated infusion centers as a faster, more effective relief for various conditions. In 2020, the US infusion market totaled $100 billion in spend, with 28% of that generated in outpatient clinics. Infusion therapy continues to be one of the most prominent evidence-based treatment methods for illnesses.

Valley Oaks says that in addition to Marie, it has hired Jami Dybik, Director of 340B and East Coast Operations, who obtained company approval for the 340B Drug Pricing Program to assist with the cost of certain medications, importantly infusion therapy pharmaceuticals. The grant is offered to stretch resources for underserved healthcare populations. The money saved supports the underserved community with its healthcare costs. This benefits individual patients' lives with better access to otherwise expensive prescription medication.

The company has constructed a team of rheumatology experts to grow the specialty division in its national clinics. The executive team and Marie are developing the specialty practices by bringing in Dr. Mohammed Abdulfatah to the rheumatology clinic in South Carolina, Dr. Deepak Gupta to Connecticut, and Dr. Michael Clifford and Dr. Emma Tang to Las Vegas. With 1 in 3 Americans affected by rheumatic diseases in the United States, Valley Oaks Medical Group is looking forward to bringing on new rheumatologists. These additions will collaborate with the other five rheumatology providers in the company. As the number of facilities grows, Valley Oaks increases the number of providers serving the populations to keep the average number of patients per care team low, which ensures optimal care quality and patient experience.

The expansion of executives and physicians is helping Valley Oaks diversify from the Las Vegas market to reach other underserved Medicare communities in the nation.

Valley Oaks Medical Group is dedicated to improving its valued patients' quality of life through compassionate patient management and preventative care. Valley Oaks wants to refine the way healthcare is administered by keeping patients healthy rather than treating symptoms.

For more information about Valley Oaks, please visit https://valleyoaksmed.com/ or contact:

Mackenzie Jones

702-476-2287

info@valleyoaksmed.com

