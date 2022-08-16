FinancialNewsMedia.com: Alcoholic Beverages Market Thriving as New Distribution Opportunities Forecasted to Grow

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcoholic beverages are one of the markets that have thrived during the recent pandemic, and market revenues are predicted to continue to rise over the next several years. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the alcoholic beverages market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 2.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The report said that: "Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the alcoholic beverages market in the forecast period are the rise in the number of young adults. Furthermore, the growing need for premium / super-premium products is further anticipated to propel the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. Moreover, the rise in the alertness for the bad effects of low alcohol consumption is further estimated to cushion the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. In addition, the outline of healthy breweries and spirits will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the alcoholic beverages market in the coming years. North America dominates the alcoholic beverages market due to the rise in the young-adult population. Furthermore, the growing consumption of high-quality alcoholic beverages will further boost the growth of the alcoholic beverages market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the alcoholic beverages market due to the rise in the disposable income. Moreover, the advancing countries is further anticipated to propel the growth of the alcoholic beverages market in the region in the coming years." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP).

Data Bridge added: "The major players operating in the alcoholic beverages market report are E & J Gallo, William Grant & Sons, Boston Beer, Miller Coors, Diageo, Treasury Wine Estates, Jose Cuervo, Constellation Brands, Beam-Suntory, Mast-Jaegermeister, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Edrington Group, Brown-Forman, Pabst Brewing, Anheuser-Busch, Carlsberg, China Resource Enterprise, Accolade Wines, Vina Concha y Toro, Torres, Heineken, The Wine Group, Craft Brew Alliance Inc., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Haelwood International Holdings Plc and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pty Ltd., among others."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS:Splash Beverage Group's Copa di Vino To Be Featured in West Coast Circle K Locations - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that convenience store retailing giant, Circle K, will be featuring the Copa di Vino brand in locations across the west coast. The rollout will feature all varietals of Copa di Vino and follows a successful three-month long test in a certain number of California stores. It is expected that the stores will begin selling the product during the month of September.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO, commented, "This authorization is another successful result of the hard work of the Splash team. Circle K was founded in El Paso, Texas in 1951 grew into an enterprise with more than $1 billion in sales. After being acquired by Canadian based Alimentation Couche-Tard in 2003, it has continued to grow to become one of the most widely recognized convenience store brands, known worldwide for quality products and great customer service. The strength and credibility of Splash's existing distribution network afforded us the opportunity to have a test run where the quality and consumer enthusiasm for the product drove this into a full authorization. We couldn't be more excited, as we look forward to growing this relationship." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to:https://splashbeveragegroup.com/news-media/

Additional recent developments in the markets this week include:



Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) recently reported its Second Quarter results. "Our business delivered sustained profitable growth. Our volume increased by 3.4%, our top-line by 11.3% and EBITDA by 7.2%. The relentless execution of our strategy, the strength of our brands and accelerated digital transformation enabled us to meet the moment in an ongoing dynamic operating environment," - Michel Doukeris, CEO. Read the full report at: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/anheuser-busch-inbev-reports-second-050700007.html

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) recently reported second quarter 2022 results that demonstrate resilience in the marketplace amidst ongoing global challenges. "Our results this quarter reflect the agility of our business, the strength of our streamlined portfolio of brands, and the actions we've taken to execute for growth in the face of challenges in the operating and macroeconomic environment," said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. "We are staying true to our purpose, executing on our strategy and delivering value for our stakeholders." Read the full report at: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/coca-cola-reports-second-quarter-105500355.html

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, recently announced the official opening of a new spoke location in Louisville, Kentucky. The 50,000 square-foot facility will collaborate with the Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio and will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery's ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.

"Kroger Delivery is part of our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem that provides customers with fresh and quality products - anytime and anywhere," said Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce. "We are thrilled to expand Kroger's offerings to more Louisvillecustomers with a truly differentiated customer experience. Local Kentuckyresidents can use Kroger.com or the Kroger app to check the weekly circular, select personalized digital coupons, search products by dietary preference and ultimately place their order. Customers will enjoy receiving their orders directly from our refrigerated trucks and delivered by trained Kroger uniformed associates, giving customers an unparalleled first-class delivery experience."

PepsiCo, Inc., (NASDAQ: PEP) and Celsius Holdings, Inc., (CELH), maker of a leading global fitness energy drink, CELSIUS, recently announced a definitive agreement forging a long-term strategic distribution arrangement. The distribution agreement initially transitions Celsius' current U.S. distribution to PepsiCo's best-in-class capabilities. As part of the transaction, PepsiCo will also make an investment in Celsius in support of its growth agenda and will nominate a director to serve on Celsius' Board of Directors.

The long-term U.S. distribution agreement is effective on August 1, 2022 and, subject to certain exceptions, includes retail and food service channels. PepsiCo will also become the preferred distribution partner globally for Celsius.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Splash Beverage Group, Inc.by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757