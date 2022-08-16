Meyer Burger has announced that it has concluded a binding supply agreement with Norwegian Crystals for silicon wafers to use in heterojunction cell manufacturing. Hydro facilities primarily power the production of the wafers and their precursor materials in Norway. Combined with the shorter distance they'll have to travel, this adds up to a low carbon footprint.From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger and Norwegian Crystals have signed a binding agreement for the supply of silicon wafers for the former's cell production in Germany. The companies have not revealed any information on the agreed ...

