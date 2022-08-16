Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report Notice of AGM 2022

16 August 2022

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Annual Financial Report (year to 30 April 2022); Notice of 2022 AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP) announces that the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

* Annual Report and Accounts for the Year to 30 April 2022, which contains the Notice of Annual General Meeting (The 'Annual Report and Accounts')

* Form of Proxy

Copies of the documents referred to above were provided to shareholders on 16 August 2022

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Quakers Meeting House, 7 Victoria Terrace, Edinburgh, EH1 2JL at 11:00am on 15th September 2022.

A copy of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Proxy Card is also available from: www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretariat, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

