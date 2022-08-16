- Accomplished product leader will guide InMoment's expanding product portfolio for the industry-leading XI Platform and help the innovative technology company successfully deliver integrated experiences across the entire customer journey

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI), announced today that Sandeep Garg has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to bolster InMoment's leading product strategy and development.

Sandeep Garg, Chief Product Officer, InMoment leadership (Photo: Business Wire)

Garg joins InMoment at a pivotal time, following the acquisitions of MaritzCX, Wootric, Lexalytics and ReviewTrackers and the recently announced organic technology innovations on its market-leading XI Platform. He will be responsible for product vision and its execution and will help bolster InMoment's ability to deliver integrated experiences for organizations looking to acquire new customers, retain and increase loyalty of existing customers, and drive improved business performance-all within one seamlessly integrated platform.

Sandeep brings to InMoment more than 20 years of impressive leadership in product management, design, development, and strategy as well as extensive knowledge in customer employee experience, data science, consumer and business insights having previously worked in senior product leadership roles at Medallia, First Data, SAP Yahoo!.

"As companies grow, so does product and technical complexity. Sandeep is a transformational product leader with world-class software strategy experience and a strong focus on customer needs," said Andrew Joiner, CEO of InMoment. "He will play a critical role in our cloud, data science, and analytics automation product strategy. His data-driven approach to product development and track record of winning solutions will accelerate our strategy, and he will be an integral member of our leadership team as we further invest in our product and platform capabilities."

"InMoment is already loved and trusted by thousands of brands across the world. Yet, the opportunity at InMoment is vast and growing. Helping organizations take action to provide a better experience is key and the acquisitions that have been made, in addition to the organic technology developed, reinforce the strategy of providing a truly integrated solution," said Sandeep Garg. "My passion for helping customers be successful and my love for growing great SaaS technology companies have found a home at InMoment."

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value-where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com

