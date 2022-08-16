Hennessey Digital Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Fourth Consecutive Year

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Hennessey Digital, the leading marketing agency for top U.S. law firms and other industries, has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth consecutive year.

Chief Financial Officer Michele Patrick attributes the Hennessey Digital Inc. 5000 legacy to the digital marketing agency's ongoing commitment to innovation, service, and transparency.

"We've been intentional about data transparency, both as an agency for the clients we serve and as a company for our team. Our current financials have us in the best position to continue growing Hennessey Digital. Thus far in 2022, we're incredibly proud that our team has created a year-over-year revenue increase of 49%, gross margin profit improvement of 51%, and client retention of 93%. It's proof positive that this team takes great pride in delivering continuous improvement on client goals, growth, and gains. It's thrilling to look forward to further driving value for our clients," Patrick said.

Founder and CEO Jason Hennessey says the agency's focus on retention and continuous improvement on client experience has helped Hennessey Digital grow to its current point.

"When we sign a new client, they put us on a retainer and it's up to us to keep them happy. Even if we meet a prospective client and we're not a fit at that time, we stay in touch and give them advice and education, because the faster we grow our clients' businesses, the faster our business grows. Making the Inc. 5000 list gets harder every year, but focusing on the long game and nurturing relationships over time have gotten us to where we are now," Hennessey said.

Along with four years on the famed Inc. 5000 list, Hennessey Digital is also celebrating a repeat recognition of its award-winning client work with a spot on the list of finalists for the 2022 US Search Awards - Best Large SEO Agency category. The agency was also a US Search Awards finalist in 2021.

2022 Inc. 5000 list makers will celebrate their achievements at the upcoming Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala October 19-21 in Phoenix.

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and conversion rate optimization (CRO), Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years (2019-2022) and was named a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers in 2021.

