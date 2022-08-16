Zion Market Research: At 7.10% CAGR, Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 16.29 Billion By 2028 | Blood Purification Equipment Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global blood purification equipment market size was worth around USD 10.80 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 16.29 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.10 percent over the forecast period.





Blood Purification Equipment Market: Overview

Blood must be withdrawn from the patient's body, placed through a machine that filters out impurities, and then returned to the patient's body in order to be purified. The market for blood purification equipment is expected to expand significantly over the projected period since blood purification is essential for treating various renal and blood-related diseases. Developments in the filtration, adsorption, and dialysis processes have influenced the use of this equipment in several critical therapies. Blood purification technology is frequently used in immune-metabolic diseases, renal failure, and plasmapheresis. The global rise in immunological, metabolic, and kidney-related disorders is driving the blood purification equipment market development. Additionally, the market is expanding because of the growing elderly population, who are more susceptible to hypertension, diabetes, renal failure, and kidney illnesses. These devices filter pathogens, cytokines, and other inflammatory mediators from the blood to improve cells' immune response. Growth is also aided by a number of product advancements, such as the creation of machinery with biofeedback loops and custom dialysis prescription capabilities.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Blood Purification Equipment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Blood Purification Equipment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.10 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Blood Purification Equipment Market was valued at approximately USD 10.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 16.29 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to grow, especially in emerging areas, as a result of rising health awareness among the populace and improvements in medical infrastructure. In addition, modern blood-purifying technology and a number of therapy advancements have entered the market recently.

Increased incidences of diabetes, hypertension, and immune disorders like kidney failure, as well as an overall rise in the geriatric population worldwide-who are more susceptible to kidney-related diseases-are some of the factors predicted to drive the growth of the blood purification equipment market.

The availability of technologically advanced equipment in critical care units, the rise in patient awareness of blood purification procedures, and the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Due to low gross domestic products in developing countries, lower funding for health care, and a higher proportion of patients living below the poverty line, Asia-Pacific is also burdened with chronic & lifestyle conditions like autoimmune diseases, chronic glomerulonephritis, hypertension, and diabetes, which have poor treatment outcomes.

is also burdened with chronic & lifestyle conditions like autoimmune diseases, chronic glomerulonephritis, hypertension, and diabetes, which have poor treatment outcomes. The growing nations of the Asia-Pacific region will experience a fast increase in the requirement for blood purification equipment, surpassing those of the United States and Europe .

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Blood Purification Equipment Market By Type (Dialysis, CRRT, Hemoperfusion, Others (Plasma Exchange and Immunoadsorption)), By Product Type (Portable, Stationary), By Application (Sepsis, Renal Diseases, COVID-19, Infectious Diseases, Acute Kidney Injury, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Blood Purification Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in new device development and new technologies is driving the market growth.

Numerous treatment technologies and state-of-the-art blood purifying tools have been available in the last several decades. However, additional research and development, along with significant advancements in bioseparation methods, are some of the major drivers driving the overall growth of the global blood purification equipment market. These include growing knowledge and understanding of pathophysiology and hematology. Additionally, new developments in the pathophysiology of various illnesses have led to an increase in the use of blood purifying therapies, which has helped drive consistent expansion in the market for blood purification equipment.

Blood Purification Equipment Market: Restraints

Increased equipment costs and dangers associated with blood purifying processes hampers market growth.

Increased incidences of diabetes, hypertension, and immune disorders like kidney failure, as well as an overall rise in the geriatric population worldwide-who are more susceptible to kidney-related diseases-are some of the factors predicted to drive the growth of the blood purification equipment market. Increased developments in hematology, pathophysiology, and blood purification procedures are also anticipated to support the market's growth in the years to come. On the other hand, increased equipment prices and the dangers associated with blood purifying processes may impede market expansion in the near future.

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market: Opportunities

Increasing usage of providing customized dialysis treatment is predicted to bring new growth avenues for market.

One of the main reasons propelling the market's expansion is the rising incidence of immunological, metabolic, and kidney-related illnesses in different parts of the world. Additionally, the aging population, which is increasingly vulnerable to diseases including diabetes, hypertension, and renal failure, is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, the need for personalized treatment developed for each individual depending upon their history and needs is expected to further boost the blood purification equipment market in the future.

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market: Challenges

Complication risk is high for reusable medical devices.

There are several processes involved in cleaning blood purifying equipment. Additionally, there are a number of intricate medical equipment with interconnected elements that might be difficult to clean, such as infusion pumps, dialysis machines, etc. People not adequately trained for this operation could be unable to clean it, which would increase the danger of spreading infection. Additionally, the FDA has issued a warning on many deaths associated with the reuse of urological endoscopes, making cleaning refurbished medical equipment a delicate topic. Olympus Medical System Corporation also provided information on patient deaths brought on by bacterial infections. These problems restrict market expansion for blood purification equipment on a global scale.

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global blood purification equipment market is segregated on the basis of type, product type, application, end-user, and region.

The market is divided into portable and stationary segments based on product type. Throughout the analysis period, the portable category is expected to expand the fastest. This is mostly attributable to the benefits provided by portable blood purifying equipment, particularly in critical care units, such as reduced space use and ease of mobility. As a result, they are the most frequently chosen by healthcare professionals to treat patients, supporting market development.

Sepsis, renal diseases, COVID-19, infectious diseases, acute kidney injury, and other conditions are among the applications into which the blood purifying equipment market can be broken down. Because of the growth in renal diseases throughout the world, the sector for renal diseases had the highest revenue and is expected to continue to dominate over the projected period. Given the crucial role that dialysis plays in the treatment of kidney diseases, the need for extracorporeal blood purification methods and dialysis treatments in AKI to restore the blood's metabolite balance and reduce the manifestation of toxicosis has been greatly stoked, which has contributed to the growth of the blood purification equipment market.

List of Key Players in Blood Purification Equipment Market:

Baxter International Inc.

Aethlon Medical Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Spectra Medical Inc.

Cytosorbents Corporation

ExThera Medical Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Jafron Biomedical Co. Ltd.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10.80 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 16.29 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.10 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Baxter International Inc., Aethlon Medical Inc., Cerus Corporation, Spectra Medical Inc., Cytosorbents Corporation, ExThera Medical Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Jafron Biomedical Co. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5941

Recent Developments

June 2021 : A blood purifying device for sepsis is now being tested, according to ExThera, a top maker of such equipment.

: A blood purifying device for sepsis is now being tested, according to ExThera, a top maker of such equipment. April 2020 : An emergency use authorization was given by the US Food and Drug Administration for a blood purification system to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed or impending respiratory failure. These patients must be 18 years of age or older.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the global blood purification equipment market.

The global blood purification equipment market is divided based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. The blood purification equipment market is dominated by North America in 2021. The dominance can be linked to an increase in endocrine disorders, a sophisticated healthcare system, and more awareness compared to other regions. Due to the availability of technologically advanced equipment in critical care units, the rise in patient awareness of blood purification procedures, and the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

Due to low gross domestic products in developing countries, lower funding for health care, and a higher proportion of patients living below the poverty line, Asia-Pacific is also burdened with chronic & lifestyle conditions like autoimmune diseases, chronic glomerulonephritis, hypertension, and diabetes, which have poor treatment outcomes. Overall, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, the growing nations of the Asia-Pacific region will experience a fast increase in the requirement for blood purification equipment, surpassing those of the United States and Europe. This is mostly due to the higher frequency of kidney-related illnesses in undiagnosed individuals and increased market penetration by different pharmaceutical corporations to reach unexplored regions for geographical expansion.

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

Blood Purification Equipment Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Dialysis

CRRT

Hemoperfusion

Others (Plasma Exchange and Immunoadsorption)

Blood Purification Equipment Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Portable

Stationary

Blood Purification Equipment Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Sepsis

Renal Diseases

COVID-19

Infectious Diseases

Acute Kidney Injury

Others

Blood Purification Equipment Market: By End-use Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Others

Blood Purification Equipment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

