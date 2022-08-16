

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States marked a 18 percent fall in the number of people getting infected with coronavirus a day over the last two weeks.



With 99543 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 93,029,887, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



440 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,037,484



Texas reported the most number of cases - 21,841 while Florida reported most deaths - 172.



Covid deaths have increased by 10 percents in a fortnight, New York Times' latest tally shows.



There is also a marginal decrease in th number people admitted in U.S hospitals due to Covid. Nearly 42000 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus infection. Nearly 5000 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



90,035,472 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 223,457,170 Americans, or 67.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.9 percent of people above 65.



48.3 percent of the eligible population, or 107,872,738 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



2288 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,438,307.







