Dienstag, 16.08.2022
Ad-hoc: Die große Durchbruchsmeldung! – Kursverdopplung drin?
WKN: A3CZHN ISIN: NL0015000K93 Ticker-Symbol: N4SA 
Tradegate
16.08.22
09:55 Uhr
23,820 Euro
+0,040
+0,17 %
23,30023,52018:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.08.2022 | 17:41
Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: Invitation to the Half Year Results 2022 conference call and webcast

Date: 16 August 2022

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Half Year Results 2022 on Friday 26 August 2022 with a press release publication time of 7:30 CEST.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (BST) /11:00 AM (CEST), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast simply click on URL: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/20220826_1/to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Italy: +39 06 83360400

US: +1 212 999 6659

Tell the operator the password EUROCOMMERCIAL

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company's website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcastsshortly before the call.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
