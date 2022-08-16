Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Die große Durchbruchsmeldung! – Kursverdopplung drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.08.2022 | 18:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI Tests PT6 E-Series Engine From Pratt & Whitney on MQ-9B RPA

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 29, 2022, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) tested a PT6 E-Series model turboprop engine from Pratt & Whitney Canada on GA-ASI's MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). Multiple full-power engine tests were performed at GA-ASI's Desert Horizon flight operations facility in El Mirage, California.

"We've enjoyed a long-term relationship with Pratt & Whitney," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "Integrating their PT6 E-Series engine onto our MQ-9B SkyGuardian aircraft offers an alternate option for future customers that includes a 33 percent increase in power, dual channel electronic propeller and engine control system, as well as all the benefits of the PT6 engine family."

The PT6 E-Series is a reliable and versatile turboprop engine family that will deliver the performance characteristics required as GA-ASI continues its development of MQ-9B capabilities.

"Our PT6 E-series is the ideal engine for this mission and we look forward to working with General Atomics on this important program," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney Military Engines.

MQ-9B represents the next generation of RPA system having demonstrated airborne endurance of more than 40 hours in certain configurations, automatic takeoffs and landings under SATCOM-only control, as well as a GA-ASI developed Detect and Avoid system. Its development is the result of a company-funded effort to deliver an RPA that can meet the stringent airworthiness certification requirements of various military and civil authorities.

GA-ASI has enjoyed a long-term collaboration with Pratt & Whitney for over a decade with their turbofan engine for GA-ASI's MQ-20 Avenger RPA.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc..

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

CONTACT:
GA-ASI Media Relations
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
+1

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48c5fc73-695b-43ce-8a98-c9b419fa25bb)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.